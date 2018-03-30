Joining in on the 30 Days of Biking Challenge

Duluth Bikes is inviting Northlanders to hope on their bike everyday in April.

DULUTH, Minn.- Weather in the spring time is unpredictable, but one biking movement aims to get people outside.

Duluth Bikes wants you to pledge to take a ride every day for the month of April. You can show your activity by posting #30DaysofBiking.

“Anything counts so you might just bike down the block and back,” Duluth Bike member Ruurd Schoolderman said. “It’s just about just getting on your bike every day and sharing about it.”

To kick off the 30 day challenge bikers are meeting Saturday morning in Duluth West and Duluth East for a family friendly group ride, ending at Sir Benedict’s Tavern on the Lake. For more information visit Duluth Bikes.