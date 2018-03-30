Northland’s Battle of the Books

Lester Park Elementary students participate in the 10th annual competition.

DULUTH, Minn.- 4th and 5th graders at Lester Park Elementary participated in the 10th annual Battle of the Books competition today.

Students are broken up into teams and have 30 seconds to answer questions about 12 different books they have been reading throughout the year.

“Kids enjoy reading from a variety of genres, it improves their comprehension, and the teamwork aspect today we celebrate is huge” said Mary Ostazeski, B.O.B. Coordinator.

Since the competition started 10 years ago, many other schools in the area have adopted the competition as well.