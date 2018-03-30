One Officer Fired, One Suspended in Louisiana Death

Both officers had remained on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A source says one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man in Baton Rouge has been fired and the other will be suspended.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hadn’t been made, said officer Blane Salamoni, who shot Alton Sterling in a July 2016 struggle will be fired.

The other officer, Officer Howie Lake II, will be suspended for three days.

The shooting set off widespread protests.