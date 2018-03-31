Duluth Firefighters Volunteer Time to Help People With Disabilities

Other Access North services include independent living skills training and peer mentoring.

DULUTH, Minn. – Firefighters may not always have a lot of free time because they’re busy trying to keep the community safe.

But some firefighters with the Duluth Fire Department (DFD) decided to give back to the community by putting in work in a different way.

One firefighter says doing something like this hits close to home because his grandfather became a paraplegic after an accident in his cabin.

No need to sound the alarm, there’s a good reason why a fire truck is parked outside Cub Foods in Duluth.

A few on and off duty firefighters from the DFD were bagging groceries to raise money for Access North.

The organization supports projects for people with disabilities to help them remain in their homes by providing wheelchair ramps and bathrooms, so they can remain independent.

“It’s really important that we’re in the community, not just for this company and organization, but just for the local community showing that we’re out here doing things to help people not just when they call 911, but helping people out all the time whenever we can,” said DFD Firefighter Davan Scott.

