Easter EGG-stravaganza at Lake Superior Zoo

The family friendly environment had free games, special animal enrichment and an Easter egg hunt.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people in the Northland kicked off their holiday weekend at the annual Easter EGG–stravaganza at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Zoo staff tell us when the doors opened at 10 a.m. it was like Black Friday with people piling in.

The special guest, the Easter Bunny was also in attendance.

“It’s such a value to come out the day before Easter celebrate, participate in the I Spy Egg Hunt and it’s just super fun,” said Lake Superior Zoo Director of Marketing and Marketing Haley Hedstrom.

Zoo say these annual events help people feel like they’re giving back by supporting the animals at the zoo who are ambassadors for endangered species.