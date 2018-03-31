Hermantown Community Church Does Community Outreach At Carnival

Hermantown Community Church is located at 4880 Maple Grove Rd.
Haydee Clotter

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown Community Church hosted its third annual Carnival event.

The carnival is a way for the church to reach out to the community. It’s also about the kids.

They enjoyed themselves with face painting, almost 2,000 stuffed eggs and a bouncy house.

“We just want to show the kids that we love them and we’re a family friendly church,” said John Faegre. “I’m the life pastor. I just started six weeks ago, so if there’s young kids out there looking for a church home we’d love to have you.

If you missed this year’s carnival it’s ok, because there are plans for it to return next year.

Related Post

Gordon Good Neighbor Days Kicks Off this Friday
Hermantown Community Church Lights It Up

You Might Like