Hermantown Community Church Does Community Outreach At Carnival

Hermantown Community Church is located at 4880 Maple Grove Rd.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown Community Church hosted its third annual Carnival event.

The carnival is a way for the church to reach out to the community. It’s also about the kids.

They enjoyed themselves with face painting, almost 2,000 stuffed eggs and a bouncy house.

“We just want to show the kids that we love them and we’re a family friendly church,” said John Faegre. “I’m the life pastor. I just started six weeks ago, so if there’s young kids out there looking for a church home we’d love to have you.

If you missed this year’s carnival it’s ok, because there are plans for it to return next year.