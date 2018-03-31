House Fire in Cass Lake Leaves Man Dead

Cass County Sheriff's Department Responded to the Fire Just After 11:00 Friday Night

CASS LAKE, Minn. – On Friday night at 11:14 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire in the area of Second St E in the City of Cass Lake.

Officers and the Cass Lake Fire Department responded and located a residential home engulfed in fire.

The fire was extinguished early Saturday morning and a body of an adult male victim was located inside the residence.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues with the assistance of the Minnesota Fire Marshalls Office.

The Cass Lake Fire Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and Leech Lake Tribal Police assisted at the scene.