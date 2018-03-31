Spirit Mountain Closing the Season With SMASH Festival

Kids in from different age groups participated in the Loan Oak Shred Fest.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain knows how to throw a party and the resort is throwing one of the biggest at the end of its winter season.

The Spirit Mountain Annual Spring Happening or Smash Festival celebrates having fun throughout the seasons.

During the Loan Oak Shred Fest skiers and boarders were flying high for the tricks competition.

“For so many of these guys out here this is their home in the winter,” said Action Sports and Event Manager Jon Regenold. “It’s awesome to be able to have them do a little local display like this of just the competition and their ability that they do.”

Spirit Mountain staff say with these recent snow conditions it’ll remain open for at least one more weekend.