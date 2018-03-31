Volunteers Hike 10 Miles for Veterans

Nearly Naked Ruck March Raises Money for Local Non-Profits

DULUTH, Minn. – Cold, snow, ice and strong winds chilled marchers at the Nearly Naked Ruck March this morning at Bayfront Park in Duluth.

229 people came from all over the region, including 23 children, carrying a heavy bag on their shoulders to represent the emotional weight veterans carry after combat.

The event raised money for the local food shelf, Disabled American Veteran, and 23rd Veteran.

Fox 21’s own Brittney Merlot and Nikki Davidson rucked. They raised donations for the 23rd Veteran, which is an organization that helps veterans trasition back into civilian life.