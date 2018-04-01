Duluth Bike Swap Accepting Donations

Bike Swap Will Be on April 21 and 22 at Continental Ski and Bike

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth bike swap is now accepting donations for their 2018 fundraiser.

You can drop off bikes any day until April 21st at Continental Ski and Bike on East First Street in Duluth.

Organizers are hoping to collect about seven-hundred bikes.

They will be sold on April 21st and 22nd. Proceeds will be donated to the Head of the Lakes United Way and Animal Allies.

They believe the fundraiser is a great way to encourage parents to buy their kids’ first bike.

“Eventually it’s going to be spring,” said event coordinator Daniel Leslie. “The weather’s going to be better and people want to get out and go riding and so I think this is a good point in time where folks can start concentrating on getting out in the beautiful, warm weather that we’re going to have.”

You can also sell bikes before the event on April 19th and 20th.

Twenty-five percent of those sales will be donated as well.