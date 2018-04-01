Duluth Folk School Hosts Class on Keeping Cutting Tools Sharp

Sharpen Up is a class that teaches people to their tools and cutlery themselves

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Folk School was still active with classes on Easter Sunday.

The folk school hosted the class “Sharpen Up” taught by local woodworker Clancy Ward.

Ward went through some of the basics to getting knives, cutlery and tools as sharp as they can be, without having to bring them to a professional.

“A lot of people take things to bring them to be sharpened, and have other people sharpen them for them,” Ward said. “It’s pretty basic just to have something in your kitchen drawer or in your shop that works.”