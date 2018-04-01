Owner of Lemon Wolf Café Looking to Sell, Help Wanted

Susan Scheradella and Her Husband, Chef Rick, Opened Lemon Wolf Cafe in May of 2000

BEAVER BAY, Minn. – Help wanted signs are a common sight along Highway 61 year round.

Many businesses along the North Shore thrive on tourism, yet the small rural communities are often lacking when it comes to finding help to keep the doors open.

One restaurant owner in Beaver Bay is feeling the pain, especially after the passing of her longtime partner.

“This was our little dream. We were going to retire from here,” said Susan Scheradella, owner of Lemon Wolf Café. “It use to just be Chef Rick and I.”

For the past 18 years, curious bears on tiptoes have kept customers coming in. Lemon Wolf opened in May of 2000.

With the changing of the season, folks are now starting to flock back in from the Twin Cities, Duluth and locally around the Beaver Bay area for home cooked dishes and quality.

“What’s fun about being open this long is people came in here with their kids when they were just born, and now they come in and they’re gradating,” said Scheradella.

Lemon Wolf Café is a comforting place for Scheradella, but lately this business yields heartbreak.

“Probably 2:30 in the morning on the 27th of February, Chef Rick took his last breath.”

Chef Rick passing after a short battle with esophageal cancer.

“I’m cooking in the back, kind of taking his place, he taught me very well,” said Scheradella.

However, Susan knows peak season is coming up soon. Right now help is desperately wanted.

“I don’t know if I can do it in the summer,” said Scheradella.

For 18 years Chef Rick was the one who prepared every meal served from the kitchen. Susan would serve and a full staff was rare.

“Now we do need fulltime help,” said Scheradella.

The difficult task of finding full time, reliable year round employees is now sinking in at the North Shore Gem.

“We had to take off a few items that I’m not confident making like scallops,” said Scheradella.

Yet customers continue coming through the door, showing support now more than ever before. Susan has put the Lemon Wolf Café up for sale since Chef Rick’s passing.

“You just catch glimpses of things he would do and it gets pretty sad,” said Scheradella.

Scheradella says the search for a new chef will carry on, and the legacy of Lemon Wolf is a dream she’s hoping will last forever.

“We don’t feel like someone coming in should change everything because people are so used to this.”

Susan tells FOX 21 she’s hoping an experienced chef will be able to apply for the position currently available.

Click here if you’d like to contact the Lemon Wolf Café.