Thrift Store Opening at Former Duluth Video Vision

Store Owners Hope to Raise Money for Cancer Survivors

The doors will be re-opening at the former Video Vision store in West Duluth tomorrow morning as a pair of women officially kick off the start of a new business all centered on good deeds.

Two women that have been working together in thrift stores for more than ten years are starting a thrift store of their own named “Soul Sisters” to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.

They’ll be asking each customer to round up for the American Cancer Society and the store will match the donations that are made.

“It’s very close to us, we figured we needed to do something,” said co-owner Treasa Aubol. “We’re not in it to get rich, not in it to make lots of money. We want to pay our bills and get the satisfaction of helping others.”

The store officially opens Monday at 10 a.m. They are asking people to donate their gently-used clothing and accessories at the store front at 215 N. Central Ave B13, Duluth. The store will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and accepting donations Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers will receive a 10 percent off coupon for bringing in a bag of donated goods.