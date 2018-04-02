Aquarium Hosts First Community Day Event

Aquarium admission and parking were free for residents of Duluth and college students on Monday.

DULUTH, Minn.- An initiative to give locals free access to major tourist attractions around Duluth kicked off today at the lake superior aquarium.

It’s called “Community Day.”

Mayor Larson started it as a way for local attractions to give back to the community by letting Duluth residents and college students in free for the day.

The kick–off was deemed a success, the aquarium swarming with people of all ages within the first hour of being open.

“Really gives us an opportunity to showcase some of the changes we have…I’ve heard people say ‘man there’s really quite a difference in what you guys have been up to’ and seeing the changes over the years” said Director of Operations, Jay Walker.

The aquarium is constantly working to make improvements and create new interactive exhibits