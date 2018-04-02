China Raises Tariffs on US pork, Fruit in Trade Dispute

The government of President Xi Jinping said Monday it was responding to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) – China has raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy.

But that is just one facet of sprawling tensions with Washington, Europe and Japan over a state-led economic model they complain hampers market access, protects Chinese companies and subsidizes exports in violation of Beijing’s free-trade commitments.

Already, companies are looking ahead to a bigger fight over U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval of higher duties on up to $50 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.