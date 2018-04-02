Duluth Public Library Hosts Events for Kids

A pajama reading party was held Monday night

DULUTH, Minn. – With it being Spring Break for the little ones, families may be looking for things to do to keep them busy.

The Duluth Public Library has programming events planned for the kids this week, like story times and movie showings. On Monday, they held a pajama reading party party

“We love to have events, especially in the evening for people that are working,” youth services director at the Duluth Public Library Heidi Harrison said. “They can get the kids out who otherwise might not be able to experience the library.”

Follow this link for more events at the Duluth Public Library:

http://duluthlibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar