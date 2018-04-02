Man On Probation For DWI Kills Self, 2 Others In Alcohol-Related I-35 Crash

Driver Was Going Wrong Way On Interstate Before Accident

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man on probation for a 2016 drunken driving conviction is now dead along with two others in a wrong-way alcohol-related crash on Interstate 35 in Duluth.

The accident happened 1 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 near 40th Avenue West.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north in those southbound lanes when it struck a 2001 GMC Yukon.

The wrong-way driver on probation for DWI was Aaron Dame, 23, of Duluth.

Dame had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident, according to the accident report.

His passenger Abigail Ptasnik, 22, of Duluth was hospitalized Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe both Dame and Ptasnik were not wearing seat belts.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other SUV was 26-year-old Duanda Robinson of Duluth.

She and her 2-year-old passenger, Damiah Anderson, died.

Two other passengers from Minneapolis were hospitalized in Duluth Monday with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.