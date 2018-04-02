Minnesota Shooting Teams Grow Despite gun law Protests

The Post Bulletin reports that the Minnesota State High School Clay Targets League added 15 to 20 teams this year.

(Joe Ahlquist/The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) – A growing number of students in Minnesota are participating in competitive shooting as young people across the U.S. push for stricter gun laws.

John Nelson is vice president of the USA High School Clay Target League and runs the Minnesota league.

He says a big contributor to the league’s popularity is its safety record.

He says the league has had no injuries from firearms, despite more than 42,000 children participating since it formed in 2001.

Tim Gerber is the head coach for multiple teams.

He says students must complete a Department of Natural Resources’ hunter firearm safety course or go through the league’s Student Athlete Firearm Education certification.