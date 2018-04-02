One Dead in Morning Crash on I-35

Incident Remains Under Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday morning a fatal crash occurred on I-35 in Duluth near the 40th Ave. W. exit around 1:00 a.m.

One person is confirmed dead, but authorities have not released how many people were involved in the crash.

The crash caused a Southbound lane to be closed at one point, but all lanes are clear and open now.

The incident remains under investigation and FOX 21 will have the latest online and on our newscasts when it’s made available.