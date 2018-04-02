Public Health Workers Inform Community of Available Resources

The first week of April is Public Health Week

DULUTH, Minn.- Do you feel fully aware of what public health offers the community? Nurses around Duluth are out and about making sure.

Monday kicks off Public Health Week Professionals in the medical field are aiming to give more information on topics that can cause confusion, such as diabetes and asthma.

“It’s also great to be able to say what we offer for our elderly population as well, because we have some that do case management, and help them with all different things and aspects of their life,” Public Health Nurse Senior Wendi Tvedt said.

Different topics will be the focus throughout the week. Monday nurses are highlighting behavioral health.