Superior Police Looking for Missing Juvenile

Asking for public's help.

SUPERIOR, Minn. – The Superior Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing female juvenile.

Yasmina Terrell was last seen on March 26th.

She was wearing a Denver Broncos jacket and tan shoes.

Yasmina is about 5’10, 135 pounds with brown hair and purple dye and brown eyes.

If you see Yasmina or have any information about her whereabouts please call 911.