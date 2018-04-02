Transmutation: Art of Love and Growth Exhibit Opens at Zeitgeist

The exhibit features work from Duluth artist Eric Dubnicka

DULUTH, Minn. – A new art display is on the walls at the Zeitgeist Arts Building today.

The abstract art display is called “Transmutation: Art of Love and Growth.” It celebrates the themes of love and personal growth within the human experience. Duluth artist Eric Dubnicka is be creator of the exhibit.

“I’m kind of allowing the person to establish the basis of – ‘This could be me. How am I learning?'” Dubnicka said. “We all have scars, we all have pain, we all have growth we’ve gone through. And without scars and pain and growth, we wouldn’t be who we are.”

The exhibit runs until April 29.