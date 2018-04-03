Congressman Rick Nolan Shows Support For After School Programs

DULUTH, Minn. – On average nearly 70 kids spend each day after school at one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Staff say it’s because it’s a safe and positive space for kids to be that has an academic focus and practices important life skills.

Congressman Rick Nolan was in Duluth at the Dave Goldberg Family Boys & Girls Club to show his support for after school programs.

While there Congressman Nolan expressed the need for after school programs.

He says the better education a child has, the better for success.

Boys & Girls Club staff say after school from three to seven is a critical time for young children.

These programs give kids time with adults who care about them and can help with homework.

“Nowadays with all the negative things taking place in our world it’s important for these kids to know that somebody cares about them and that there’s a place just for them so that they can just be kids,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland CEO Todd Johnson.

Congressman Nolan knows how to have a little fun by spending time with the kids shooting some hoops.

He even went up for a slam dunk.

Staff went on to say a visit from an elected official like Congressman Nolan means they’re important and they matter.