Essentia Health Implements New Program for Sexual Assault Victims

The Essentia Health Superior Hospital has collaborated with the St Mary's Medical Center to start a new program for Sexual Assault Victims

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Essentia Health Superior Hospital is doing their part to end sexual assault by starting a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program.

The program was adopted from the St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth to provide the same level of care no matter the location

“Patients sometimes simply don’t have transportation over to Duluth and knowing that they are able to come in at any time to their local hospital that’s maybe just a few blocks from where they live instead of miles” said Director of Nursing, Kim Pearson.

The hospital has teamed up with the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) along with the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA) to provide the best medical attention possible for patients.