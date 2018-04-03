Kids Get Their Bead On at Duluth Public Library

Kids take little beads, melt them together and create a masterpiece.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring Break is on for Duluth students and some of those youngsters are getting their beads on at the Duluth Public Library.

It’s called “Perler Beads Art.”

“It’s really good for children’s development, them trying out different things like this and engaging their creativity and imagination,” said Youth Services Coordinator Kristy Nerhaugen. “Something that you may not think about with something like an arts program is that it’s getting their fine motor skills working, their fingers and hands working.”

Sidewalk chalk and Crafternoons as they’re called are also programs at the library during summer break.