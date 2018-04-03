Madison Father Killed Adult son, Himself

This is Madison's First Homicide in 2018.
The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say a Madison man killed his adult son before taking his own life.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the father and son as 58-year-old Timothy Thorland and 33-year-old Andrew Thorland.

Police say the shooting took place in a bedroom at their Madison home Sunday about 6 a.m.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says four shots were fired from a single semi-automatic gun.

The shooting is the city’s first homicide in 2018.

