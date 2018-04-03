Oklahoma Teachers Demand Funding for Second day

Some Educators in Oklahoma say Latest Salary Increase Isn’t Good Enough.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Hundreds of teachers have crammed into the Oklahoma Capitol for a second day chanting to press demands for additional funding for the state’s public schools.

Schools across the state are closed Tuesday to honor the teacher walkout.

Thousands of teachers and supporters surrounded the Capitol on Monday.

Teachers in Kentucky also protested Monday over changes to their pension plans.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting 15 to 18 percent salary increases for teachers.

But the National Education Association says Oklahoma ranks 47th among states and the District of Columbia in public school revenue per student while its average teacher salary of $45,276 ranked 49th before the latest raises.

The demonstration was inspired by West Virginia, where teachers walked out before winning a 5 percent raise.