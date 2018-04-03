Polls Open in Wisconsin for Supreme Court Race

Both candidates argue the other can't be trusted to serve as an independent voice on the state's highest court.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Polls are open in the Wisconsin race for the state Supreme Court.

Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in the race between Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet and Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock for a 10-year term on the high court.

Dallet drew the support of national Democrats, including former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden recorded a robocall for Dallet that went out on Monday night encouraging people to vote for her.

Screnock was the conservative choice – an appointee of Republican Gov. Scott Walker who had the backing of the state GOP and the state chamber of commerce.

Both candidates argue the other can’t be trusted to serve as an independent voice on the state’s highest court.