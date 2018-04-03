Reducing the Stigma Around Mental Health

The Make it Ok campaign is training organizations around the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- Workers for the city of Duluth began training the correct way to address mental illness in the work place last year, Tuesday a plethora of organizations are following suit.

Northland Healthy Minds aims to reduce the stigma around mental illness in the workplace. Over 40 organizations are involved, dedicated to training their employees the correct way to address mental health in the workplace.

“It helps equip us be more prepared in talking to individuals with mental illness, whether it is an employee or even just a loved one,” St. Luke’s Hospital wellness coordinator Stephanie Cotton said.

More Make it Ok orientation training will be held. For more information visit Northland Healthy Minds.