Report: Midwest Business Conditions Index Rose Again

Survey Organizers say a Score Above 50 Suggests Growth.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A report says a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states has surged again – a sign of continued improvement in regional economic conditions.

The report released Monday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index hit 62.1 in March, compared with 59.7 in February. The January figure was 57.3.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says 20 percent of the survey participants reported rapidly expanding economic growth in their areas.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100.

Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.