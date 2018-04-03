Superior Takes Action to End Sexual Assault

The Mayor of Superior issued a city and county proclamation to declare April Sexual Assault and Awareness Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Advocates, survivors, researchers, and allies all gathered this afternoon in superior to start a conversation and take a stand against sexual assault.

.The forum was just the beginning of many events that will be held throughout the month as a way to support and combat one of the most under reported and heinous crimes in the community.

“It’s not just if you’re the mayor or if you’re the county board chair. I think we all have a responsibility to be advocates and allies because we can prevent sexual assault, we can prevent rape and sexual harassment but we have to speak up about it. We have to be brave enough to confront even those small things that are easy enough to let go and make sure we’re supporting victims, but also potential victims” said Mayor, Jim Paine.

This month is meant to help members of the community, victims or not, find a voice and share their story

“It’s never too late to talk about what’s happened. It’s never too late to come forward and share your experience. It doesn’t mean that you’ll ever see the inside of a courtroom necessarily but the important part of finding and embracing ones voice is to say this happened to me and I’m going past it” said newly appointed Assistant District Attorney of Douglas County. Angela Wilson.

Many victims feel it is easier to stay silent when they should actually speak out. Hopefully these events will encourage them to do just that.

Below is a list of the upcoming events hosted by the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):

April 18- BREAK THE SILENCE: Truth Telling Event | 5-8pm Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC), 600 N 21st St, Superior, WI