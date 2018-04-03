Twin Ports Women Brewers Release Pink Boots Collaboration Brew

The brew will be available for several weeks.

DULUTH, Minn. – A few women brewers in the Twin Ports collaborated on a special brew and Tuesday, April 3, was the official beer release at Hoops Brewing.

The Pink Boots Collaboration brew was created on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The dry hopped red ale is made up of a YCH Hops blend.

It’s named “1920,” after the year women were given the right to vote.

Pink Boots promotes women in the beer industry.

Money raised from each pint sold goes toward scholarships to get more women involved in the beer industry.

“This is a fundraiser for the Pink Boots Scholarship Fund,” said Hoops Brewing Head Brewer Melissa Rainville. “We will be helping other women in the industry access further education that they may not otherwise have access to.”

Castle Danger Brewing, Bent Paddle Brewing and Earth Rider Brewery, and the local women’s group “Barley’s Angels” were the other collaborators.