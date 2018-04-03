U of M Researchers Share Findings with Community at Spark Event

Researchers share knowledge with alumni and community members in Cloquet

DULUTH, Minn. – The university of Minnesota held another one of its “Sparks” events on Tuesday. Researchers from the university presented some of their studies to alumni and other members of the community. The theme focused on Minnesota’s natural environment, and how things like climate change are affecting the region.

“For a lot of these forest health issues that we’re dealing with, that are getting more and more pressing, and more and more urgent, in a lot of ways forest management can help us to resolve those,” presenter Eli Sagon said. “So that’s what this event is all about. Having those conversations with the community, with researchers, to bring people together to learn from one another.”

The event was held at the university’s Cloquet Forestry Center.