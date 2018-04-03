Wisconsin Election Results





Below are the key races in today’s election.

School Board Races: Len Albrecht and Steve Stupak are already on the ballot – multiple write-in candidates (cannot vote for more than three candidates).

Maple Referendum: Want additional $582,000 each year for programming needs from 2018-19 school year to 2020-2021.

State Treasurer: If a majority of voters approve, the office of Wisconsin state treasurer would be eliminated under a constitutional amendment on Tuesday’s ballot.

Superior District 6 Council: Tylor Elm (I) vs. Martina Tendrup

Superior District 3 Council: Warren Bender (I) vs. write-in candidate

Superior District 9 Council: Keith Kern (I) vs. Jessica Peterson

State Supreme Court: Tuesday’s election between conservative Michael Screnock and liberal Rebecca Dallet has drawn national attention because its results can gauge voters’ moods ahead of the midterms.

Town of Superior Fire Hall: Spend $25,000 on land to make a new building for Town of Superior Fire Department. Also spend $1.8 million on new building for Town of Superior Fire Department to meet future needs of the town.