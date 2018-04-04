Arrowhead Home and Builders Show Kicking-off This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a spring time tradition, the Arrowhead Home and Builders Show is underway this weekend.

This gives owners and future homeowners a chance to make plans; for everything from your kitchen sink, to the backyard, all under one roof. Many vendors are unique. Monday night we spoke with one woman who travels from Michigan to show-off her hand crafted saunas.

“We’ve been here every year,” Keweenaw Saunas owner Tammy Waisanen said. “We like the crowd the people the community. I have several saunas actually here in Duluth.”

The owners say this event is a chance for all ages to take a look inside their saunas. The Homeowners Show will be going on through–out the weekend.