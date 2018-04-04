Citizens of Superior Approve New Fire Hall

The public will be able to comment on the new building, April 17th.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The residents of the town of Superior will be getting a new fire hall after voting yes for the nearly $2 million facility Tuesday night.

The plans are to built a new facility behind the current fire hall.

The fire chief says a new building is essential.

“We’re very happy that the residents are happy and believe in us to give us an extra building,” fire chief Daryl Seagull said.

The current structure is caving in. and has various cracks in the foundation.

The fire deputy says a new space will provide better storage and room for training, both of which the current building is lacking.