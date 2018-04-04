Community Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fifty Years Later

One of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. most famous speech is called "I Have a Dream."

DULUTH, Minn. – Fifty years ago Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and cities across the country are remembering the kind of man he was.

Here in Duluth people came together at a special event to share one of Dr. King’s messages that includes peace and equality.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist and a leader in the civil rights movement.

Fifty years after his death his legacy continues.

Fifty voices, saying several of Dr. King’s most memorable quotes.

This was the scene at Duluth City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Each person who came to speak looked different from the next.

Organizers say it’s a sign of unity.

The city wanted to remember the many treasures doctor king left behind with his words.

“This is extremely exciting that the world took time to pause and reflect the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and never forget not only his words, but understand that he was the man and he was also like all of us, capable of great change.”

April 4, 1968, is a date Claudie Washington will never forget.

He says he cried when he learned of doctor king’s assassination and at that time lived with a lot of fear.

Seeing so many people show up proves to him how everyone is still working on doctor king’s dream of peace, hope and nonviolence.

“I think he represents Jesus Christ and his philosophy and the tried to demonstrate it in his life and he definitely demonstrated it in his teachings,” said Duluth NAACP Vice President Claudie Washington.

Another one of Dr. King’s quote sums it up best, “we may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”