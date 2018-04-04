Fans Prepare To Watch Bulldogs In Frozen Four

Thursday night the UMD Bulldogs will take on Ohio State in the Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Several fans made their way all the way to the big game. The team hit the ice for practice Wednesday morning, and some die-hard fans watched their team prepare for Thursday’s national semi-final against Ohio State.

Nick Hansen is a UMD alum who lives in Saint Paul, he figured this was as close as he and his son Vincent could get to a seat in the doghouse.

“It will be a home crowd for sure,” said Hansen. “I think that everyone in the state is completely rooting for the dogs.”

Come Thursday expect fans across Minnesota to be rooting for this year’s only Frozen Four reps from the State of Hockey.