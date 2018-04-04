Madeline Island Opening

The Break out Will Take Place on Saturday Morning.

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – On Saturday morning the U.S Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay will open the waters between Bayfield and Madeline Island.

Local officials state that the ice road linking the mainland to the island is no longer serviceable rendering the ice breaking necessary.

The Coast Guard wants to remind “all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from the designated break out area.”

For more information or inquiries you can contact Sector Sault Sainte Marie’s Vessel Traffic Service at (906) 635-3232.