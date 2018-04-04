“Mouth Full Of Maple” Kicks Off Tonight

Glensheen Hosts Tastes Of Local Syrup & Syrup Infused Dishes

DULUTH, Min. — It’s that time of year again when the maple trees are producing sap! If you are craving maple syrup, you’re in luck!

The Glensheen Mansion is kicking off their “Mouth Full of Maple” Wednesday night. They’ve partnered with The Duluth Grill and are featuring tastes of local syrup and syrup infused dishes.

A new dish is revealed each week. Plus, local collectors and brewers will be there to teach you about the hobby of boiling sap into syrup.

This runs every Wednesday for the month of April.