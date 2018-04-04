Summer 2018 Construction Projects

Highway 61 in Two Harbors scheduled to begin construction in late July.

DULUTH, Minn.- There are a total of 122 miles of overlays and 16 bridge replacement projects planned for summer 2018, including the reconstruction of Highway 61 in Two Harbors.

The project will include updating pavement and intersections, increasing accessibility and replacing old signals.

While the ultimate goal is to alleviate traffic in Two Harbors, there will definitely be congestion while the area is undergoing construction.

“We’ll be working with the county road two intersection since we’ll be in town where a lot of that traffic comes through. That’ll be an impact to businesses and residents and folks that live in two harbors and folks who are also coming there to visit and also heading up the north shore.We’re going to do our best to communicate with them, give them a heads up, and work our hardest to minimize that impact as much as possible,” said project engineer, Brett Weybright.

Some other notable projects coming up is adding a new roundabout on highway 33 in Cloquet at a dangerous intersection.

Another big project will be on Mesaba Avenue in Duluth which will include lane reconfiguration.

Now all this construction can be a bit frustrating however it is important that people travel safely especially in these road work areas

“We want people to be aware, we want them to pay attention to the orange sings as they approach the work zones, follow the speed limit, stay off their cell phones,” said MnDot district engineer, Duane Hill.

MnDot encourages people to download the 5–1–1 app where you are able to find out about road conditions and road construction projects to help plan your trips throughout the summer.