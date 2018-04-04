UWS Hosts Its Largest High School Math Competition

About 200 students competed in this year's math meet.

DULUTH, MINN. – The University of Wisconsin Superior hosted its largest High School Math Meet on Wednesday, April 4.

It’s where 31 teams from 18 schools in the Northland compete in math tests ranging from algebra to trigonometry.

Students have 15 minutes for each test.

The winning team claims the top prize and bragging rights with a trophy.

“It’s a great experience for them because they get to come out and do some math and enjoy math with other students who enjoy it as well,” said UWS Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science Jonathan Totushek.

The small school winning team was Shell Lake High School and Northwestern was the runner up.

Hayward High School won in the large school division with Superior High School coming in second place.