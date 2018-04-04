Virginia Boys Basketball Coach Rich Odell Retires

Odell had been coaching for 43 years, the last 27 with the Blue Devils.

VIRGINIA — Virginia boys basketball coach Rich Odell has decided to call it a career.

Odell has been coaching for the past 43 years, including the last 27 with the Blue Devils. In that time, he has nine Iron Range Conference championships, two state tournament appearances and 595 coaching victories.

He was inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.