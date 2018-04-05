ALLETE Celebrates Yellow Ribbon Designation

ALLETE recognized for its support of military servicemen and women.

DULUTH, Minn.- ALLETE Clean Energy celebrated its yellow ribbon designation this morning in Duluth to recognize its support of veterans, service members and their families.

ALLETE is an operator and developer of clean energy projects nationwide.

Within the company a group of active employees from corporate develop the best action plan to help military employees and their families.

“We recognize that it’s hard on the families, it’s hard on the employees when they’re out of the country serving our country. What can we do back in the work place to help them be successful and help their families cope with the stress that that creates” said Al Rudeck, President of ALLETE.

The celebration ended with a generous two–thousand dollar donation from ALLETE to the proctor military kids club, a program designed to help military children cope with family members overseas.