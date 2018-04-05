Cirrus Aircraft Receives Prestigious Award for Vision Jet

Cirrus Aircraft Took Home the 2017 Robert J. Collier Trophy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cirrus Aircraft’s Vision Jet was awarded the 2017 Robert J. Collier Trophy this morning for developing the world’s first single engine Personal Jet and implementing the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System on the aircraft.

Cirrus beat out eight other nominees to take home the trophy which is awarded to recognize “the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency, and safety in air or space vehicles, the value of which has been thoroughly demonstrated by actual use during the preceding year.”

The Vision Jet features reclining seats, comfortable leg room for both pilot and passengers, and can seat five adults and two children.

The jet received FAA certification in 2016 and has “ushered in a new era in personal aviation as the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet.”

Cirrus Aircraft co-founder and CEO said in a press release for the top honors, “At Cirrus Aircraft we are honored and humbled to be awarded the 2017 Collier Trophy and to even be mentioned among the giants in aviation and space research that have won before us.”