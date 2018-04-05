Duluth Celebrates National Community Development Week

The City of Duluth's Community Planning Division hosted an open house at Life House

DULUTH, Minn.- The Community Development Block Grant is a program that provides communities with resources to address community development needs.

Those funds make a big difference in Duluth and help support local programs that provide important services like food pantries and soup kitchens, job and training support, and improvements to neighborhood centers and park facilities

“We’re trying to think about historical inequities and trying to address things that really hopefully have a long term benefit on poverty reduction and improvement in the quality of lives for the people of the city” said Manager of the Community Planning Division, Adam Fulton.

One grant recipient is Life House, a non–profit that provides services to youth ages 14–24 in the Duluth area.

“We’ve gotten funding for facilities, to improve our facilities, and then to help run our drop in youth center and we’re a part of the Duluth at work collaborative as well” said Life House Communications Officer, Margie Nelson.

In the history of the program, the city of Duluth has received around one hundred thirty million dollars to improve neighborhoods, infrastructure, economic development and housing efforts.