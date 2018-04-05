Hollywood has Arrived in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A Christmas movie is being filmed at Marshall School starring some names you may know: Dennise Richards, Danny Glover, and Cameron Seely – who recently had her breakout role in “The Greatest Showman” playing Hugh Jackman’s daughter.

In this comedy a young girl has been forgotten by her parents at school on the day of Christmas vacation.

Meanwhile, a group of robber’s breaks into the school and it is up to this little girl to fight them off and save her friend the janitor, played by Danny Glover.

The Executive Producer, Gil Aglaure, says “the message is really, we need to re-center on family and get to know each other and do things together as families.”

The movie began production on April 2nd and will wrap up on the 24th just in time to make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May.