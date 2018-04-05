The K9’s of Superior PD Suit Up

Superior Police Department K9 receives donation of a bullet and stab proof vest

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Police Department K9, Lacka, recently received a bullet and stab proof vest.

The vest was donated by a charity in Massachusetts whose mission is to provide protective vests for dogs in law enforcement

“The K9’s, just like our human officers, get put into some pretty dangerous situations and so having that kind of protection for them is just as important as it is for us to have the bullistic vests that we wear every day” said Matt Markon, Assistant Chief of Police.

One K9 protective vest costs about 950 dollars, so having this donation is extremely helpful for the overall budget of the Superior Police Department.