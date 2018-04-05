Pawlenty Seeks Return to Governor’s Mansion

Pawlenty announces his candidacy in a video release.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Tim Pawlenty has formally announced that he is entering the race for his old job.

The two-term governor announced Thursday afternoon that he is entering the race after months of speculation.

Pawlenty announced his candidacy in a video release on timpawlenty.com.

Pawlenty says his “top priority will be putting those in the middle — who are working hard and getting squeezed — first. It’s a better way forward. I have the strength and experience to solve problems and bring us together.”

He is immediately a top contender bringing widespread recognition in Minnesota and immense fundraising ability.