#TimesUpTwinPorts Hopes To End Sexual Assault

PAVSA Hosted A Luncheon To Spread Awareness On Sexual Assault

DULUTH, Min. — April is sexual assault awareness month and a new campaign began this month to help stop abuse.

#TimesUpTwinPorts is the new message PAVSA expressed at Thursday’s annual luncheon in the Greysolon Ballroom in Duluth.

“It represents that the clock has run out sexual violence and our community has had enough.” said Vanessa Lebens who’s an advocate at PAVSA.

Various community members donated but simply spreading the word can help victims feel comfortable in seeking help and reaching out.

“For somebody who’s a survivor there’s a number of things, I think it’s a comfortability thing. The more people that we can get to understand the issue, the more somebody might feel believed and the more somebody might be able to reach out for help or talk to one of their friends about what happened to them and feel supported and start their healing process.” explained Lebens.

If you want to help, PAVSA is also hosting a brunch on Saturday at Pizza Luce from 8am – 2pm. Featuring live music, 25% of your bill will go to PAVSA and helping sexual abuse victims.